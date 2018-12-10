One in Six Americans Considers Moving to Another Country – Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A record one in six Americans would like to move to another country, a new Gallup poll showed on Monday.

"The one in six Americans (16%) in 2017 who said they would like to move to another country is the highest measure to date," Gallup said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the survey also found that the US remains the most desired destination for migrants. One in five potential migrants (21 percent), or about 158 million adults worldwide, named the US as their desired future residence, according to the poll.

Canada, Germany, France, Australia and the United Kingdom each appeal to more than 30 million adults, Gallup said.

The polling company found that people’s desire to migrate permanently to another country increased between 2015 and 2017, despite the rise of the anti-migrant sentiments in Europe and the US in recent years.

According to Gallup, 15 percent of the world's adults, or more than 750 million people, said they would like to move to another country if they had the opportunity.

The number is up from 14 percent between 2013 and 2016 and 13 percent between 2010 and 2012, but still lower than the 16 percent between 2007 and 2009.

All figures are based on a rolling average of interviews with 453,122 adults in 152 countries and areas between 2015 and 2017, Gallup said.