Stone's Associate Sues Mueller for Alleged Illegal Leaks, Surveillance - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi, has filed a lawsuit accusing US special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading a probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, of leaking confidential information and illegal surveillance, the NBC broadcaster reported.

The suit, which seeks $350 million compensation for actual and punitive damages, accuses Mueller's office of having threatened Corsi with prison unless he agreed to give a false testimony that he served as a liaison between WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and Stone, according to the NBC network.

Corsi also accused the special counsel's office of illegally leaking confidential information surrounding his testimony before Mueller's grand jury, the broadcaster reported. This comes after Mueller's office issued a subpoena to Corsi on September 5.

Moreover, the lawsuit accused the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the National Security Agency of having conducted an illegal surveillance of Corsi "at the direction of Mueller and his partisan Democrat, leftist, and ethically and legally conflicted prosecutorial staff," the broadcaster stated.

Jerome Corsi is an associate of former adviser to US President Donald Trump's presidential campaign, Roger Stone. On December 3, he lodged a formal complaint with the US Justice Department accusing Mueller's office of misconduct in the investigation into Russia's alleged election meddling.

Mueller is currently investigating Russia's purported meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and whether Trump or his campaign colluded with the Kremlin. Trump has dismissed the Mueller probe as a witch hunt, while the Kremlin has refuted the meddling allegations as absurd.