Russians Allegedly Contacted 14 Trump's Associates During Campaign - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 14 associates of US President Donald Trump have allegedly had contacts with Russian citizens during the US presidential campaign and presidential transition period, US media reported on Sunday.

The Russian ambassador, a deputy prime minister, a pop star, a weightlifter, a lawyer and a Soviet military veteran were among those who reportedly interacted with Trump's associates, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing public records and interviews.

The newspaper, in particular, claimed that some Russians offered their assistance in the presidential campaign or business development to Trump, while others offered dirt on then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller is currently leading a probe into Russia's purported meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and whether Trump or his campaign colluded with the Kremlin.

Trump has dismissed the Mueller probe as a witch hunt, while the Kremlin has openly refuted the meddling allegations as absurd.

