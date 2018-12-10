Russians Allegedly Contacted 14 Trump's Associates During Campaign - Reports

The Russian ambassador, a deputy prime minister, a pop star, a weightlifter, a lawyer and a Soviet military veteran were among those who reportedly interacted with Trump's associates, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing public records and interviews.
US Special Counsel Robert Mueller is currently leading a probe into Russia's purported meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and whether Trump or his campaign colluded with the Kremlin.
Trump has dismissed the Mueller probe as a witch hunt, while the Kremlin has openly refuted the meddling allegations as absurd.
All comments
Show new comments (0)