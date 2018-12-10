Vancouver Police Respond to Break-In at Detained Huawei Executive's Property

Vamcouver officials said the suspects were confronted by someone inside the house and fled, adding that no one was hurt and no one was arrested, Global News reported.
According to an affidavit filed in court, the property on West 28th Avenue is one of two in the city that Meng and her husband Xiaozong Liu own in Vancouver.
Canadian court documents released Sunday, cited by Reuters, show that the top Huawei executive argued that she should be let out on bail while awaiting an extradition hearing due to severe hypertension and fears for her health if incarcerated in Canada.
According to Reuters, Meng said in a a sworn affidavit she is innocent of the allegations and will contest them at trial in the US if she is remanded.
Belgium Considering Ban on Huawei Products in State Institutions — Reports
The Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned Canadian Ambassador to Beijing John McCallum on Saturday to strongly protest Wanzhou's detention. Beijing warned Ottawa of "serious consequences" if Meng is not released.
In mid-August, US President Donald Trump enacted legislation banning government agencies from using services from Huawei and ZTE, along other Chinese companies. This came after retail stores at US military bases were prohibited from selling Huawei and ZTE mobile phones over concerns that they "pose an unacceptable risk to the department’s personnel, information and mission."
