Trump Nominates Army Chief Milley to Replace Joint Chiefs Chairman Dunford

US President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he was tapping four-star General Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the United States Army, to replace outgoing Joint Chiefs Chairman General Joe Dunford.

"I am pleased to announce my nomination of four-star General Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the United States Army — as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, replacing General Joe Dunford, who will be retiring… I am thankful to both of these incredible men for their service to our Country! Date of transition to be determined," Trump posted on Twitter.

The move follows earlier reports that Donald Trump would announce plans on Saturday to promote General Milley, a four-star general who has been Chief of Staff of the Army since 2015.

The report comes amid other Trump appointments: the US president said he was picking State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert to become the 30th US envoy to the United Nations, while former US Attorney General William Barr would head the Justice Department.