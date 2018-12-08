Register
08:03 GMT +308 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Visitors walk past the stand of Huawei during PT/EXPO COMM CHINA 2014 in Beijing, China, 27 September 2014

    Canadian Court Adjourns Huawei Executive Bail Hearing Until Monday - Reports

    © East News / Imaginechina
    US
    Get short URL
    102

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The bail hearing in the case of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, arrested in Canada at the US request, will continue on Monday, local media reported.

    The Star Vancouver news outlet reported from the courtroom that the prosecution claimed Meng had committed fraud by telling the UK-based HSBC banking company that Huawei was in compliance with the US anti-Iran sanctions at a meeting back in 2013.

    Huawei's Executive Board Director Meng Wanzhou attends the VTB Capital Investment Forum Russia Calling! in Moscow
    © REUTERS / Alexander Bibik
    Huawei Executive Had at Least 7 Passports From China, Hong Kong - Court Files
    According to the outlet, the US authorities believe Meng knew that a company named SkyCom, which did business with Iran, was part of Huawei.

    Other Canadian media reported that Meng's defense had represented bail conditions which the court took time to review until Monday. The conditions include staying at home and wearing a GPS tracker, among other measures.

    Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in Vancouver last Saturday prompting the outrage of the Chinese authorities. Huawei said it was unaware of any wrongdoing on the part of its CFO, who is also the company’s deputy chairwoman.

    READ MORE: Belgium Considering Ban on Huawei Products in State Institutions — Reports

    Huawei has recently faced security concerns on the part of the United States and several other countries that barred the telecom equipment giant from participation in government procurement, claiming the firm was linked to Chinese intelligence.

    On Friday, Huawei dismissed claims that it threatened the security of foreign countries.

    Related:

    Huawei Executive Had at Least 7 Passports From China, Hong Kong - Court Files
    Huawei CFO Detained in Canada to Face Fraud Charges in US
    Huawei's Executive Arrest Unlikely to Disrupt US-China Trade Talk - Analysts
    EU Cries Wolf Over Huawei, Chinese Tech Firms' Security Threat to the Bloc
    Tags:
    hearing, court, violation, sanctions, fraud, Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse