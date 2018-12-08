New York Prosecutors Seek 'Substantial' Jail Term for Ex-Trump Lawyer Cohen

New York prosecutors recommended on Friday a "substantial term of imprisonment" for former longtime lawyer for US President Donald Trump Michael Cohen over campaign finance violations and tax violations, a court filing revealed.

The Southern District of New York "respectfully requests that this Court impose a substantial term of imprisonment, one that reflects a modest downward variance from the applicable Guidelines range," the filing stated. New York prosecutors recommended four to five years behind bars.

The case centers around payments sent by Cohen to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence on her alleged affair with Trump, in addition to Cohen's evasion of taxes.

Cohen has been cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation into allegations of links and coordination between members of the Trump presidential campaign and the Russian government and the case in New York, but because he did not agree to be a "cooperating witness," the New York prosecutors' sentence recommendation was high. Cohen pleaded guilty in August.

Later on Friday, Mueller made a separate sentencing recommendation for Cohen over his guilty plea to a charge of lying to Congress about conversations that happened around a proposal for a Trump Organization tower in Moscow. In the sentencing memo, Mueller didn't recommend Cohen serve any prison time beyond the four to five years recommended by the New York prosecutors.