'Dumb As a Rock': Trump Fires Back at Tillerson, Slams His 'Mental Capacity'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post on Friday that his former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson did not have the mental capacity and enthusiasm to do the job.

The president took to Twitter to criticize Tillerson after the ex-secretary revealed in an interview that he frequently had to remind Trump not to violate the law. Tillerson also characterized the president as an undisciplined person.

Mike Pompeo is doing a great job, I am very proud of him. His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, didn’t have the mental capacity needed. He was dumb as a rock and I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell. Now it is a whole new ballgame, great spirit at State! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 декабря 2018 г.

Trump added Mike Pompeo is doing much better job as secretary of state and has injected a "great spirit" into the State Department. Trump said the department after Tillerson is " whole new ballgame."

Tillerson criticized Trump during an appearance at a fundraiser in Houston, Texas where he gave an interview to CBS News. The former secretary of state said Trump does things that appear impulsive because he acts on his instincts. He also said the president does not like to read reports or delve into the details of issues and events.

WATCH: Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is speaking publicly about what led to his firing in March by President Trump.



CBS News political contributor @bobschieffer interviewed Tillerson in Houston last night, at a dinner to benefit MD Anderson Cancer Center. pic.twitter.com/47qDqcsrMs — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) 7 декабря 2018 г.

"We did not have a common value system," Tillerson said, adding that the two were completely different in their style and moral values.

Tillerson served as CEO of Exxon Mobile before he joined the Trump administration in February 2017. His nomination was confirmed by the US Senate after hours of public testimonies. Back then, Trump praised his choice of the secretary of state. In December 2016, the president in a Twitter post called Tillerson a "world class player and a dealmaker."

READ MORE: US Lawmaker Seeks Trump Mental Health Examination for 'Emotional Disorder'