Register
22:36 GMT +307 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Metropolitan Police Department officer frisks DC resident MB Cottingham.

    US City Settles With Man Whose ‘Sexual Assault’ by Cop’s Anal Probe Was Filmed

    © YouTube / Soup Visions
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The city of Washington, DC, agreed to settle with a man for an undisclosed amount of money after a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer conducted an "unconstitutional and exceedingly invasive” anal probe on him, according to the ACLU, who represented the victim.

    The footage of the September 2017 incident begins with the pat-down. After the officer — Sean Lojacono — reaches up to the genitals of MB Cottingham, 39, Cottingham stumbles in shock. "Why are you grabbing my s**t? Come on man. Hold, you just stuck your finger in my a**," he complains.

    The officer then handcuffs Cottingham and grabs him again, saying, "I'm outside your pants, relax."

    Then, he takes the handcuffs off Cottingham and leaves.

    "It's bad enough that members of my community are stopped and frisked by the police all the time. I've been frisked many times and even beaten by police. But this officer treated me like I'm not even a human being," Cottingham said after filing suit in July.

    The lawsuit accused the officer of violating Cottingham's Fourth Amendment rights, which protect Americans from "unreasonable" searches and seizures.

    "This shocking and unjustified invasion of Mr. Cottingham's privacy was a violation of his constitutional rights and basic dignity," ACLU-DC Senior Staff Attorney Scott Michelman said in a statement at the time, Sputnik News reported. 

    DC police officer Sean Lojacono conducts a stop and frisk on MB Cottingham.
    © Screenshot / Soup Visions
    ‘Never Been so Humiliated’: ACLU Sues DC Cop Who ‘Fingered’ Man’s Buttocks

    It's difficult to say how common such invasive stop and frisks are "because we really don't have data, and MPD has been very opaque about things, but anecdotally we hear all the time about police stopping and frisking people, harassing people when they do a stop and frisk, which they call a ‘protective pat-down,'" Greg Montross, policy director at the Stop Police Terror Project DC, a local police accountability activist group, told Sputnik News Friday.

    The City of DC admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement.

    Sputnik News reported that even MPD Chief Peter Newsham, who has previously expressed frustration over, and allegedly violated, constitutional standards, said "it looked like it was an inappropriate touching by the officer."

    In September, MPD said it was in the process of firing the officer who conducted the searches on Cottingham, but according to the local ACLU branch, he's still on the force, albeit on desk duty as he fights his firing.

    "I think it's a positive step that they moved to fire this officer, but we understand that he has an extensive disciplinary history and he was left on the force until something got a lot of public attention, and that's when they moved. This could have been prevented much earlier on," Montross said.

    "I would say that this was sexual assault. And we're not going to see a criminal prosecution of this officer," he added.

    Montross said that filming the police is "something individual residents can do and that is extremely helpful in ensuring accountability, but MPD should be doing more to police itself."

    "When there's no video evidence, nothing happens. The response to this case, the fact that they settled, the fact that there was a lawsuit, press attention and the fact that they moved to terminate this officer are all exceptions to the rule," he added.

    "We need more from our government, from the council, from the mayor especially, and we need real change at MPD," Montross said.

    Related:

    US Police Departments Cancel Participation in Joint Training With Israel
    US Police Say 130 People Missing, 56 Killed in Disastrous California Wildfires
    Two US Police Busted for Abusing Latino Kids During Arrest – Justice Dept.
    US Police Detain Pittsburgh Synagogue Attacker, Confirm Casualties
    US Law Enforcement Responding to Suspicious Package in New York City - Police
    US Police Search Mail Facility Near Miami for Pipe Bomb Packages - Reports
    Tags:
    unconstitutional, Police Abuse, Stop and Frisk, Police Misconduct, sexual assault, police
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse