17:58 GMT +307 December 2018
    Hillary Clinton

    Explosive Docs on Hillary Clinton's Charity Obtained From Whistleblowers

    US
    The Clinton Foundation was accused of being entangled in multiple corruption schemes during Hillary Clinton's tenure as secretary of state. The allegations include a variety of “pay to play” promises to donors and embezzlement of funds.

    Member of the US House of Representative Mark Meadows has told Fox News three whistleblowers provided “hundreds of pages of evidence”, probably proving fund misuse and quid-pro-quo schemes at the Clinton Foundation when she was secretary of state between 2009 and 2013.

    "Whenever we look at the possibility of 'pay to play' by government officials, current or former, it demands answers, and anyone who uses public office to sell access for their own financial benefit must be held accountable”, Meadows said, commenting on the issue.

    The House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations that Meadows heads is to hold an unprecedented investigative hearing next week on the foundation, which US Attorney John Huber has been tasked to probe.

    Ex-Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed him to investigate multiple corruption allegations against Clinton’s charity in March. The allegations include claims of criminal misconduct in the sale of Uranium One. In 2010, Clinton's State Department was one of nine US agencies that signed off on the US-Russian uranium deal. 

    READ MORE: FBI Raids Clinton Foundation Informant's Home Over 'Pay to Play' Docs – Reports

    Meanwhile, the Hill recently reported that Hubert’s team requested files from a private firm called MDA Analytics LLC, set up by former federal criminal investigators to probe alleged wrongdoing by the foundation. The firm is said to have earlier contacted the IRS, the Justice Department, and the FBI with evidence alleging that the Clinton Foundation may have been involved in illegal practices.

    According to the outlet, last year, 95 exhibits, including internal legal reviews of the Clinton Foundation, dating back to 2008-2011, were submitted to the FBI and IRS. The submission reportedly flagged concerns about legal compliance and “quid pro quo” schemes. It also included information from the interview with Clinton Foundation CFO Andrew Kessel in late November 2016. He reportedly said that "one of the biggest problems was [former President Bill] Clinton’s commingling and use of business and donated funds and his personal expenses”, Fox News reports.

    In 2017 and 2018, the IRS confirmed to MDA Analytics it had received the submission, which was “still open and under active investigation”. But, before the midterm elections, the federal authorities indicated that they had not pursued the allegations. The reasons for it included a shortage of resources and expiration of the statute of limitations on some claims.

