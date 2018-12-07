Trump to Nominate William Barr to Be Next US Attorney General

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday he has chosen former attorney general William Barr to lead the Justice Department.

"Will Barr will be nominated for the United States’ attorney general position, I think he will serve with great distinction," Trump said.

William Barr, who served as US Attorney General for former President George H.W. Bush in 1991-1993, to replace Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice.

The nomination is announced due to the resignation of Jeff Sessions upon request of US President Donald Trump. Previously, Trump was planning to nominate Whitaker to occupy this position, but Democratic Senators have filed a lawsuit to challenge this appointment, alleging that the president violated the Constitution's appointments clause.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW