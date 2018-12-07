White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to Resign in Coming Days - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will announce his resignation in the coming days after reaching a stalemate in his relationship with President Donald Trump, the CNN broadcaster reported on Friday.

Tensions between the president and Kelly have escalated to the extent that the two have not spoken to each other in days, CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with the situation in the White House.

Trump is already engaged in active discussions to appoint Kelly’s replacement, the report said.

Top contenders for the post include Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff Nick Ayers, though no final decision about a replacement has been made, the report added.