New PHOTOS of Southwest Airlines Plane Sliding Off Runway at California Airport

A rough landing has taken place at California's Hollywood Burbank Airport during a heavy rainstorm, up to a half inch in an hour at one point, with a flood advisory in effect for Los Angeles County, where the airport is located.

A Southwest Airlines passenger plane has slid off the runway due to adverse weather conditions, NBC News reported.

The incident happened when the plane with 117 people on board was landing at a Los Angeles area airport. The plane skidded on the slippery surface and rolled out beyond the edge of the runway, but the pilots managed to stop it and thankfully no one was injured.

Social media users have posted pictures of the plane online.

Closer to the back wall than we would prefer… excellent job of the pilot regaining control of the aircraft!! #burbank @SouthwestAir pic.twitter.com/9IZ8Gf51jx — Moe Storch (@MoeStorch) 6 декабря 2018 г.

​The airlines took to Twitter to comment on the incident.

Southwest Flight 278 from OAK to BUR landed safely and rolled to a stop at the end of a runway. Customers deplaned the aircraft via air stairs, with no reported injuries among the 112 Customers and five Crewmembers. Customers can check flight status via https://t.co/GiF91yLJcx. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) 6 декабря 2018 г.

Southwest spokeswoman Brandy King said that the airline will refund the cost of the passengers' tickets and will make an "additional gesture of goodwill".