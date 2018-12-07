NY Police Evacuate Time Warner Centre Due to Bomb Threat (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

An unidentified caller said Thursday that multiple bombs had been planted at CNN headquarters, US media reported. The bomb squads and security officers are reportedly doing a bomb sweep through the building.

According to the broadcaster, several fire alarms went off inside CNN's New York newsroom, signalling an evacuation shortly after 10.30 p.m.

CNN staffers have left the building and the show "CNN Tonight" was taken off the air. "We were told to evacuate the building and to do it as soon as possible. We grabbed what we could and got out of the building and now, we are standing outside of the building", CNN anchor Don Lemon said.

Don Lemon is broadcasting live from an iphone outside of the #CNN building, because of a bomb threat. #NewYork pic.twitter.com/7acoFUdBma — DJ Whoops…Sorry (@spacespincycle) 7 декабря 2018 г.

The network was airing taped programming due to the disruption, Lemon added. According to media reports, the NYPD and NYFD have completely blocked car and pedestrian traffic at the scene.

The New York offices of the US-based cable news channel CNN were evacuated in October after a suspicious device was discovered in the building’s mail room.

In October, US authorities discovered that packages containing suspected explosives had been sent to prominent Democrats, including Obama, Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden and US Congresswomen Deborah Wasserman Schultz and Maxine Walters.

A 56-year-old suspect, Cesar Sayoc from Florida, was charged with five federal crimes, including interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives and threats against former presidents and other individuals.