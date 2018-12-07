HSBC Identifies Suspicious Huawei Transactions to New York Prosecutors - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - HSBC Holdings PLC monitors identified potentially illegal transactions made by Huawei Technologies Co. and reported the incident to federal prosecutors in New York, US media reported.

The information obtained by UK-headquartered HSBC prompted the arrest of CFO Meng Wanzhou in Canada, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing persons familiar with the matter.

The sources said HSBC (initially known as the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation) is not involved in the legal case and is not being investigated.

On Wednesday, Canadian media said Meng was apprehended in Vancouver last Saturday on suspicion of violating US sanctions against Iran.

The Chinese embassy in Canada in a statement protested Meng’s arrest, calling it a violation of human rights. The diplomats also called on Ottawa to immediately release the leading financial officer of the Chinese telecom giant.

