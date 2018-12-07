US Not Mulling Military Response to Kerch Strait Incident - Pentagon Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian consuls on Thursday met with three sailors from the Ukrainian naval ships captured in Russian waters last month, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said.

“Right now our consuls are meeting with our three wounded guys,” Klimkin said after an OSCE meeting in Milan, Italy. The Ukrainian top diplomat said further meetings with the remaining 21 crew members were planned for this week to check on their health.

Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova said the three seamen were staying in the medical ward of a Moscow prison, and their health was not in danger.

Russian border guards detained three Ukrainian ships on November 25 after they entered a temporarily restricted area and tried to sail through the Kerch Strait. They ignored warnings to stop and maneuvered dangerously. One of the sailors later confessed he had been aware of the provocative nature of their actions.

