Register
21:37 GMT +306 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hungarian-American investor George Soros (File)

    GOP Congressman Accuses Soros of Betraying 'Fellow Jews'

    © AP Photo / Ferdinand Ostrop
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Fox News opted to distance itself and the anchorman from the guest speaker’s views after the program was aired.

    Republican representative for Texas met a barrage of criticism on Thursday after he accused Democratic donor George Soros of turning against “fellow Jews” and assisting in the expropriation of their property.

    Gohmert brought up the once wide-spread conspiracy theory about the Hungarian-born billionaire’s ethnicity, while starting his speech on Fox Business Network with now widely covered tech giant Google and its reported involvement in devising a search engine for China.

    "Google is born in a free country and then they go over and oppress others, help oppress in another country," Gohmert said, shortly moving on to something else:

    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations leaves after his speech entitled How to save the European Union as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Soros' Open Society Foundations Says Closing Turkey Branch Over Alleged Links to Protests

    "You mention [George] Orwell," he added, thereby diverting from the topic. "That reminds me of another George. George Soros is supposed to be Jewish but you wouldn’t know it from the damage he’s inflicted on Israel and the fact that he turned on fellow Jews and helped take the property that they own."

    ‘Holy crap,’ one Twitter user posted, whereas another called to pay no attention to a GOP member repeating the “vile slander.” 

    “No big deal,” another one chimed in on the social network, remarking, tongue-in-cheek, that one of those conspiracy theorists or theory believers might have directed mail bombs at the prominent Democrats in the run-up to the midterms.

    Meanwhile, the well-known fact-checking website Snopes deemed the conspiracy theory about Soros, circulating on the internet from time to time, to be "false." The theory suggests Soros collaborated with Nazis during World War Two, though he was only 14 years of age at the time the German occupied Hungary in 1944.

    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation, waits for the start of a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, April 27, 2017
    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo
    Erdogan Accuses Soros of Using His Riches to 'Divide and Tear Up Nations'

    "Abhorrent that a sitting Congressman propagated debunked Soros conspiracies," the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) tweeted shortly after.

    "Rep. Gohmert should retract his remarks immediately. This rhetoric is common in extreme far-right circles & perpetuates anti-Semitism," the ADL added, posting a link to their website page attempting to bust a number of false claims over Soros, namely theories depicting him as a greedy and possessive Jewish man.

    Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney later on Thursday chose to distance the network from Gohmert's comments, saying the aired speaker’s views are not shared by the media outlet and the program, in particular.

    It is not the first time Fox News outlet has been implicated in a scandal surrounding Soros’ name. Fox Business dropped a guest in October, who blamed the contentious migrant caravan on the “Soros-occupied State Department.”

    Related:

    German Party Accuses Soros of 'Going Too Far' With Open Borders Ideology
    Facebook Communications Chief Admits Hiring PR Firm to Research Soros
    Soros Sold Facebook Stock Before it Crashed Amid Tit-for-Tat Attacks
    Erdogan Accuses Soros of Using His Riches to 'Divide and Tear Up Nations'
    Tags:
    Jews, Congress, Republicans, Democrats, donor, George Soros, Israel, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse