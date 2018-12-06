GOP Congressman Accuses Soros of Betraying 'Fellow Jews'

Fox News opted to distance itself and the anchorman from the guest speaker’s views after the program was aired.

Republican representative for Texas met a barrage of criticism on Thursday after he accused Democratic donor George Soros of turning against “fellow Jews” and assisting in the expropriation of their property.

Gohmert brought up the once wide-spread conspiracy theory about the Hungarian-born billionaire’s ethnicity, while starting his speech on Fox Business Network with now widely covered tech giant Google and its reported involvement in devising a search engine for China.

"Google is born in a free country and then they go over and oppress others, help oppress in another country," Gohmert said, shortly moving on to something else:

© AP Photo / Francois Mori Soros' Open Society Foundations Says Closing Turkey Branch Over Alleged Links to Protests

"You mention [George] Orwell," he added, thereby diverting from the topic. "That reminds me of another George. George Soros is supposed to be Jewish but you wouldn’t know it from the damage he’s inflicted on Israel and the fact that he turned on fellow Jews and helped take the property that they own."

‘Holy crap,’ one Twitter user posted, whereas another called to pay no attention to a GOP member repeating the “vile slander.”

“No big deal,” another one chimed in on the social network, remarking, tongue-in-cheek, that one of those conspiracy theorists or theory believers might have directed mail bombs at the prominent Democrats in the run-up to the midterms.

Meanwhile, the well-known fact-checking website Snopes deemed the conspiracy theory about Soros, circulating on the internet from time to time, to be "false." The theory suggests Soros collaborated with Nazis during World War Two, though he was only 14 years of age at the time the German occupied Hungary in 1944.

© AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo Erdogan Accuses Soros of Using His Riches to 'Divide and Tear Up Nations'

"Abhorrent that a sitting Congressman propagated debunked Soros conspiracies," the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) tweeted shortly after.

"Rep. Gohmert should retract his remarks immediately. This rhetoric is common in extreme far-right circles & perpetuates anti-Semitism," the ADL added, posting a link to their website page attempting to bust a number of false claims over Soros, namely theories depicting him as a greedy and possessive Jewish man.

Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney later on Thursday chose to distance the network from Gohmert's comments, saying the aired speaker’s views are not shared by the media outlet and the program, in particular.

It is not the first time Fox News outlet has been implicated in a scandal surrounding Soros’ name. Fox Business dropped a guest in October, who blamed the contentious migrant caravan on the “Soros-occupied State Department.”