Southwest Airlines Plane Slips Off Runway at California Airport (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The US Federal Aviation Administration reported that Flight 278 of Southwest Airlines rolled off the end of Runway 8 at Burbank Airport. The authorities said that the accident took place during landing.
There is no official information about injuries.
Shortly after the accident, alleged photos and video from the site appeared on social media.
Burbank Airport
Southwest #WN278 from Oakland went off end of runway 08 in Burbank. Stopped by EMAS Engineered Material Arresting System. No injuries reported. 117 people on board. Emergency slides deployed for evacuation. Heavy rain at time of landing.
