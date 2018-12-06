Southwest Airlines Plane Slips Off Runway at California Airport (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The Southwest Airlines flight arriving at Burbank Airport from Oakland reportedly had 117 passengers on board. The airport remains open, CBS reports, citing officials, adding that all airlines are operating as usual.

The US Federal Aviation Administration reported that Flight 278 of Southwest Airlines rolled off the end of Runway 8 at Burbank Airport. The authorities said that the accident took place during landing.

There is no official information about injuries.

Shortly after the accident, alleged photos and video from the site appeared on social media.

PLANE OFF RUNWAY

Burbank Airport

Southwest #WN278 from Oakland went off end of runway 08 in Burbank. Stopped by EMAS Engineered Material Arresting System. No injuries reported. 117 people on board. Emergency slides deployed for evacuation. Heavy rain at time of landing. pic.twitter.com/fGF7vLQWa2 — PRS4GOD (@God4ever2017) December 6, 2018

— Stacy Chen (@stacyytchen) December 6, 2018