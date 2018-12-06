US Trade Deficit Increases By Nearly $1Bln in October - Commerce Dept.

"The deficit increased from $54.6 billion in September (revised) to $55.5 billion in October, as exports decreased and imports increased”, the release said.
During the same period, US exports fell to $211 billion, while imports increased to $266.5 billion, the release added.
US President Donald Trump has made the goal of reducing the US trade deficit, particularly the gap with China, a central part of his economic policy. The US president stated that Washington had only two options in its trade dispute with Beijing — either to conclude a trade agreement with China or to impose considerable tariffs on Chinese imports — and expressed hope that such a deal would eventually be agreed on.
Earlier the same day, Chinese Commerce Ministry stated that Chinese and US officials will start their trade negotiations from discussing matters related to agricultural and energy sectors, as well as the automotive industry.
China and the United States have been engaged in a trade war that was triggered when Trump announced in June that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade duties against each other.
