Facebook Denies Claims of Selling User Data Amid Internal Documents Release

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US high-tech giant Facebook denied claims it had sold users’ personal data to third parties amid a release of the company’s internal documents suggesting Facebook entered into "whitelisting" agreements with other tech companies and app developers, allowing them access user details after the 2014-15 platform update.

"Like any business, we had many of internal conversations about the various ways we could build a sustainable business model for our platform. But the facts are clear: we’ve never sold people’s data," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement, as quoted by The Verge tech news outlet.

© REUTERS / Dado Ruvic Facebook Mulled Over Selling Access to Users' Private Data - Reports

The 250-page archive was published by the UK parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee on Wednesday.

IN particular, the documents released by the UK parliamentarians suggested that Facebook executives, including founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, linked access to user data to the financial value of a developer’s relations with Facebook.

The archive was collected in the case filed against Facebook by the Six4Three app developer that has accused the tech giant of using unfair competition practices and creating a scheme boosting Facebook’s ability to access user data.

