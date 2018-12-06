Facebook Denies Claims of Selling User Data Amid Internal Documents Release

"Like any business, we had many of internal conversations about the various ways we could build a sustainable business model for our platform. But the facts are clear: we’ve never sold people’s data," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement, as quoted by The Verge tech news outlet.
IN particular, the documents released by the UK parliamentarians suggested that Facebook executives, including founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, linked access to user data to the financial value of a developer’s relations with Facebook.
The archive was collected in the case filed against Facebook by the Six4Three app developer that has accused the tech giant of using unfair competition practices and creating a scheme boosting Facebook’s ability to access user data.
