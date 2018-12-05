Russian Envoy to UN Offers Condolences on Death of George H. W. Bush

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia expresses its deepest condolences to the United States upon the passing of former US President George H. W. Bush, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

"I would like to echo the words of condolences that have been made to the United States on the occasion of the passing of the 41st President of the United States, George H. W. Bush," Polyanskiy told the UN Security Council.

Polyanskiy said Bush played important role in sustaining US-Russia security cooperation during his years in office.

Bush served as the 41st president of the United States from 1989 to 1993. In his early political career, Bush served in the position US ambassador to the United Nations and US envoy to China.

The UN Security Council honored Bush’s legacy by a minute of silence and hailed his accomplishments during the years of public service.

Bush died in Houston, Texas, on Friday at the age of 94.

