Register
17:31 GMT +305 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, from left, attend a panel at the W20 Summit in Berlin Tuesday, April 25, 2017

    Merkel on Top, Ivanka Breathes Down Queen's Neck: Forbes Reveals Powerful Women

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Despite surfing through political turmoil, two European leaders – Germany’s Angela Merkel and the UK’s Theresa May - managed to secure leadership in the US magazine’s renowned list of female influencers, which includes billionaires, CEOs, and celebrities, each shaping the face of the world in her own way.

    Angela Merkel has been named the world’s most powerful woman by Forbes magazine for the 7th time. In its editorial letter, the US magazine pointed out that the German chancellor has managed to remain the top rating for 13 years. However, the journalists point out that she is “on her way out” as Merkel announced recently that she wouldn’t seek re-election as her Christian Democratic Union leader and later chancellor. Another woman, doing well in the rating despite facing major political turbulence at home over Brexit, is UK Prime Minister Theresa May. The Head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde rounds out the top three. Other political figures, listed by Forbes, include women representing different continents and political systems.

    Britain’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II is in the top thirty (23), right behind her a representative of another famous dynasty – US presidential daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump.

    Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed, who was ousted over corruption allegations, but had a comeback, and her colleague Jacinda Ardern, who managed to become the youngest female head of state and give birth while in office, are numbers 26 and 29 nine respectively.

    The charismatic star of this year’s FIFA World Cup, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic also made it on the list at #47 for her diplomatic work, including attempts to foster relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The blonde Croatian managed to outpace pop-diva Beyoncé, whose outstanding commercial success as one of the world’s highest paid female musicians was noted. The list’s authors also recognised Taylor Swift, who apart from her high-grossing US tour, was noted for her bold political stance, significantly increasing voter registration after she urged fans to vote during the midterm elections.

    READ MORE: Rich and Famous: Forbes Releases List of Highest-Earning Female Athletes

    Although many positions were occupied by politicians and celebrities, female billionaire owners and top managers from the world’s biggest companies, from finance to mining still dominate the list. General Motor’s CEO Mary Barra was #4 despite mass layoffs, which resulted in criticism, but sent stock prices up 5%. Public scrutiny didn’t play out well for Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who dropped out of top 10 for the first time since her debut eight years ago.

    There was also a place for famous philanthropists, who also happen to be the wives of the world’ richest tycoons, Melinda Gates (#6) and Marc Zuckerberg’s partner Priscilla Chan (#53).

    Related:

    Rich and Famous: Forbes Releases List of Highest-Earning Female Athletes
    German 'Forbes' Billionaire Disappears in Swiss Alps While Skiing
    Forbes Places Putin, Gorbachev, Gagarin Among 100 Most Influential Russians
    Rich & Fabulous: World's Highest-Paid Actresses Named by Forbes
    Merkel Ranks First on Forbes List of Most Powerful Women in 2016
    Tags:
    women in politics, women in business, celebrities, women, Facebook, General Motors (GM), Melinda Gates, Ivanka Trump, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Angela Merkel, Queen Elizabeth II, Theresa May, Christine Lagarde, Germany, United States, United Kingdom, Croatia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse