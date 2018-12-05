Mueller Recommends Flynn No Jail Time for Substantial Assistance on Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The office of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller recommends no prison time for former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn over lying to authorities about ties to Turkey given his substantial assistance in the investigation, court documents revealed.

"The United States of America, by and through Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller, III, respectfully submits this memorandum in aid of sentencing defendant Michael T. Flynn," the court document said on Tuesday. "Given the defendant’s substantial assistance and other considerations set forth below, a sentence at the low end of the guideline range — including a sentence that does not impose a term of incarceration- is appropriate and warranted."

Flynn earlier pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russia’s alleged role in the 2016 elections.

In particular, Flynn has admitted he had misinformed Trump administration and the federal authorities about his contacts with former Russian Envoy to the United States Sergey Kislyak during the transition period in 2016. The retired general said in his plea that during conversations with Kislyak, the two men discussed sanctions on Russia and the United Nations resolution on Israel.

The US intelligence community issued an affirmative assessment that Moscow attempted to interfere in the November 8 elections and sway the vote in Trump's favor. Russia and Trump have repeatedly denied the allegations of collusion and Moscow has rejected accusations of election meddling.

Flynn reportedly remains a key figure in the Russigate investigation into allegations of the Trump campaign collusion with Moscow during the 2016 US presidential election.

