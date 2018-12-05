After Nearly Three Decades, US Reopens Its Diplomatic Mission in Somalia

"On December 2, for the first time since the closure of the US Embassy in Mogadishu on January 5, 1991, the United States reestablished a permanent diplomatic presence in Somalia," Nauert said on Tuesday.
US Ambassador to Somalia Donald Yamamoto is expected to continue his mission in Mogadishu, Nauert said.
The United States closed its embassy in Somalia after the country's central government collapsed in 1991 as a result of the conflict with armed rebel groups. In 2012, Somalia adopted a provisional constitution as well as established a new federal parliament and presidency that were recognized by the United States a year later.
