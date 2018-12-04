Auction of Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber from ‘Star Wars’ Expected to Fetch $200K

As we learned from Sir Alec Guinness in the 1977 film, a lightsaber is the weapon of a Jedi Knight, an elegant weapon from a more civilized age. That elegance will cost you, though, according to projections by Profiles in History's Blockbuster Hollywood Treasures auction, which is putting the prop used by actor Mark Hamill up on the auction block.
The auction house estimates the laser sword (which isn't *real*, we should probably add) will fetch $150,000-$200,000 at the show in Beverly Hills from December 11 to 14.
However, before you pack that shoebox full of the kids' college fund and head off to Los Angeles, take note that Hamill, who played the main character Luke Skywalker in the film series, had a few words of notice on Tuesday for prospective buyers of the prop.
"There was no ONE lightsaber I used in the films," Hamill tweeted Tuesday, "but many, MANY, both for myself & my stunt-double. Multiple duplicate back-up props are commonplace during production — When the handle ridges were cutting my hands, they even made a few w/ soft sponge ridges! #BuyerBeware."
Be Advised-There was no ONE lightsaber I used in the films, but many, MANY, both for myself & my stunt-double. Multiple duplicate back-up props are commonplace during production-When the handle ridges were cutting my hands, they even made a few w/ soft sponge ridges! #BuyerBeware https://t.co/C6Tv4TGIPy— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 4, 2018
