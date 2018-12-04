Register
    The original Luke Skywalker Lightsaber from the Star Wars: A New Hope movie, is among items on the auction block by Profiles in History in Calabasas, California, U.S., is shown in this photo provided November 29, 2018

    Auction of Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber from ‘Star Wars’ Expected to Fetch $200K

    Heads up, dads, it’s time to fish out that money you’ve squirreled away for a rainy day: Luke Skywalker’s original lightsaber from the first “Star Wars” film is going up for auction next week in Los Angeles, and the Jedi weapon can be yours for a cool $200,000.

    As we learned from Sir Alec Guinness in the 1977 film, a lightsaber is the weapon of a Jedi Knight, an elegant weapon from a more civilized age. That elegance will cost you, though, according to projections by Profiles in History's Blockbuster Hollywood Treasures auction, which is putting the prop used by actor Mark Hamill up on the auction block.

    Harrison Ford poses for photographers upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London.
    © AP Photo / Joel Ryan
    Greedo Bid First: Han Solo’s Star Wars Blaster Nets $550,000 at Vegas Auction

    The auction house estimates the laser sword (which isn't *real*, we should probably add) will fetch $150,000-$200,000 at the show in Beverly Hills from December 11 to 14.

    However, before you pack that shoebox full of the kids' college fund and head off to Los Angeles, take note that Hamill, who played the main character Luke Skywalker in the film series, had a few words of notice on Tuesday for prospective buyers of the prop.

    "There was no ONE lightsaber I used in the films," Hamill tweeted Tuesday, "but many, MANY, both for myself & my stunt-double. Multiple duplicate back-up props are commonplace during production — When the handle ridges were cutting my hands, they even made a few w/ soft sponge ridges! #BuyerBeware."

    Star Wars
    Divulgação
    Business as Usual at Underground Star Wars Village in Tunisia (PHOTOS)
    Numerous other items from the film series will be auctioned off during the show, including a pair of C3PO's hands used during "Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi" expected to sell for between $40,000 and $60,000; an Imperial Scout Trooper helmet from the same film expected to net between $100,000 and $150,000; and a Stormtrooper helmet from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" signed by Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley and other lead cast members of the film, which the auction house hopes will go for between $80,000 and $120,000.

    Better tell the kids to get summer jobs!

    Ok