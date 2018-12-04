Register
21:35 GMT +304 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Carla Stefaniak

    Body Found in Hunt for US Woman Who Vanished After Sending Scary Message

    © Photo: carla_margarita/instagram
    US
    Get short URL
    0 41

    US citizen Carla Stefaniak regularly updated her holiday pictures on Instagram, sporting her best angles and the beautiful Costa Rican landscape around her; however, the recent batch of alluring snapshots ended with a pool pic, in which she claimed she would miss the place, just days before a scary message was posted on Facebook.

    Search brigades, who have been combing regions Costa Rica for a tourist, Carla Stefaniak, who went missing last week while on holiday there, have found a body in the woods, confirmed to be that of a woman.

    The remains, however, were not identified with 100 percent certainty as being Carla’s, according to Judicial Investigator Director Walter Espinoza.

    Dallas Police Headquarters
    © Wikipedia/ Drumguy8800
    Former Dallas Cop Who Killed Man in ‘Mistaken Apartment’ Case Indicted for Murder

    The 36-year-old resident of Miami, Florida, travelled to Costa Rica to celebrate her birthday in the company of her sister-in-law, April Burton, but never made it back home, despite an air ticket from the capital San Jose for November 28. Burton, meanwhile, left the place a day earlier, on November 27, and thereafter Carla reportedly hired an Uber driver and asked for a tour of San José. She is supposed to have returned safely after that to her Airbnb apartment, a text message sent to a relative that night suggested. 

    READ MORE: 'Drugs Like Bullets': Chinese Opioids 'Murder' Ontario Residents — Reports

    The woman’s final message, sent on Facebook, meanwhile sounded ominous, as Carla informed her dear ones that it was “raining crazy” and the power went out. “It is pretty sketchy”, she summed up, in an intriguing way. Meanwhile, the rented apartment outside the capital was found to contain fluids, believed to be drops of blood.

    Before disappearing, she had previously shared a number of pictures on Instagram, with the last one emerging a week ago. The snap shows Carla lying by the swimming pool side and it is captioned: “I am going to miss this place”.

    Her brother, Carlos Caicedo, said she hadn’t texted anyone or appeared on social media since her disappearance. Last Thursday, after Carla’s family became suspicious of her having been kidnapped, they set up a Facebook group and a GoFundMe page in an attempt to make the search operation more extensive.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    #findingcarla

    Публикация от April (@aprilburton86) 29 Ноя 2018 в 11:17 PST

    Related:

    Social Media in Awe Over Chinese Woman Hugging, Feeding Wolves By Mouth (VIDEO)
    Woman Killed in French Marseille During ‘Yellow Vests’ Violent Rally - Reports
    Twisted Firestarters: Indian Woman Set Ablaze by Molesters, Police Apathetic
    'Don't Lean Out the Window': UK Woman Killed on Bristol-Bound Train
    Tags:
    body, disappearance, sea, woman, holiday, vacation, search, United States, Costa Rica
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse