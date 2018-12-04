Joe Biden Mulls Running in 2020, Says He's 'Most Qualified to Be President'

The former vice president noted that the final decision is yet to be made and could depend on the opinion of his family members. He added that regardless of his decision, he would do everything possible to ensure the victory of a Democratic candidate, whoever it might be.

During a speech in Missoula, Montana, former Vice President Joe Biden stated that he possesses all the knowledge necessary to become the next US president and suggested that he would probably be better than any other potential candidate in that respect.

"I think I'm the most qualified person in the country to be president. The issues that we face as a country today are the issues that have been in my wheelhouse, that I've worked on my whole life", he said.

Biden added that in his opinion, no-one should take on such an important post without proper experience, pointing out that he has lots of it.

"No one should run for the job unless they believe that they would be qualified doing the job. I've been doing this my whole adult life, and the issues that are the most consequential relating to the plight of the middle class and our foreign policy are things that […] I know a great deal about", the former vice president said.

At the same time, Biden assured that his decision whether or not to run for president is yet to be made and noted that his grandchildren and son would have a say in it. He added that they are planning to make their decision in 6 to 8 weeks. Biden earlier promised to issue his decision regarding his potential candidacy in the 2020 presidential elections by January 2019.

The former vice president said that despite his decision, he would be "breaking his neck" to make sure that the Democratic candidate wins the next presidential elections, even if he won't be running for the post.

