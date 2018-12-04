WATCH Small Plane EXPLODE in Ball of Fire After Crashing Into Building

A small plane crashed into a therapy centre for autistic children on 1 December near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in Florida.

Two people died in the Cessna 335 plane crash on Cypress Creek Road, west of Powerline Road, where eight teachers and five children were in classes at the therapy centre.

One of the teachers suffered minor injuries, but the personnel managed to evacuate the premises in a timely fashion, saving the children from a fire that erupted after the crash.

A video of the crash has been captured on a surveillance camera.

Police and fire brigades arrived at the scene almost immediately, providing the necessary assistance to tpeople on site.

The National Transportation Safety Board has started an investigation into the crash, also looking into whether the plane had been worked on recently.