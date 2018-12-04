Register
10:28 GMT +304 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

    Former Trump Aide Discussed Assange's Handover to US With Ecuador – Reports

    © AP Photo /
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The WikiLeaks founder has been confined in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 when he was granted asylum there to avoid extradition to Sweden over rape allegations and persecution in the US for publication of leaked US docs. The terms of his stay were tightened when a new Ecuadorian president was elected in 2017.

    Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno and his aides discussed the ways they could get rid of Julian Assange with Donald Trump’s campaign chief Paul Manafort in 2017, The New York Times reports, citing three people familiar with the talks. According to the outlet, Trump’s former manager, who is reported to have presented himself as a liaison for the new US administration, travelled to Quito to facilitate a deal between Chinese investors and the Latin American country’s power sector. However, during the meeting, the topic of the WikiLeaks’ founder’s extradition came up.

    Moreno and his officials reportedly voiced their readiness to assist Assange’s removal from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, whose asylum has been a point of contention for the new administration in Quito, in exchange for concessions from the US. According to the NYT, Manafort suggested he could broker the deal.

    The outlet cites Manafort’s spokesman, Jason Maloni as saying that Moreno brought up the Assange issue and expressed 'his desire to remove Julian Assange from Ecuador’s embassy', while Manafort 'listened but made no promises as this was ancillary to the purpose of the meeting'.

    READ MORE: US Justice Dept Accidentally Reveals Secret Indictment Against Assange — Reports

    However, the talks ended with nothing as several days later Robert S. Mueller was appointed special counsel to probe alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election. Manafort, who is currently serving a jail term after pleading guilty to conspiring to defraud the US and conspiring to obstruct justice, was reported to be a prime target of Mueller’s investigation immediately after it began.

    The NYT points out that there’s no evidence that Manafort briefed the Trump administration on the Assange talks, or that it had anything to do with WikiLeaks' publication of a raft of Democratic Party emails allegedly stolen by 'Russian spies' amid the US presidential race. Manafort’s spokesperson also specified that 'there was no mention of Russia at the meeting' with the Ecuadorian president.

    The new revelation came a week after an article appeared in Tuesday’s issue of The Guardian, which claimed that Manafort had visited Assange in the Ecuadorian mission in 2013, 2015, and the spring of 2016 when Manafort joined Trump’s campaign. The story was branded 'totally false and deliberately libellous' by Manafort, while Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange is threatening to sue the British outlet over a ‘fabricated’ report.

    Julian Assange asked for asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in 2012 after Britain requested his extradition to Sweden over allegations of sexual offences. Sweden dropped its investigation in May 2017, but Assange fears he will be extradited to the United States to face prosecution over WikiLeaks’ publication of leaked US military and diplomatic documents.

    Since the former Ecuadorian president, who let Assange stay in the Embassy in the first place, was replaced by Lenin Moreno, the terms of Assange’s stay have been restricted. This year, after a series of public comments, the whistleblower was forbidden from using social media, granting interviews, or communicating with anybody but his legal team.

    Moreno has touched upon the issue of expelling Assange from the embassy several times but has also noted that the UK must first guarantee the activist's safety. On 26 September, he revealed that Ecuador and the UK were working on legal grounds to let Assange leave the Embassy in 'the medium term'.

    Related:

    As Guardian’s Manafort-Assange Story Exposed as Fake, Ex-CIA Agent Blames Russia
    Assange Readies Lawsuit Over 'Fabricated' Story on Meeting Manafort - Reports
    Scholar on Assange's Case: It Has Been 'Obeying to Geopolitical Interests'
    Ecuador Reshuffles Its Envoy to UK Amid Possible Assange Extradition - Reports
    Ecuador Envoy Reshuffling Could Be Aimed at Revoking Assange Asylum - Lawyer
    Tags:
    whistleblower, persecution, freedom of speech, WikiLeaks, Lenin Moreno, Paul Manafort, Donald Trump, Julian Assange, United States, Ecuador
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse