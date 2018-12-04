'Let's Pull the Plug on Astana': US Sets Deadline on Syrian Committee Summoning

"They tried and they failed, or at least up to this point they failed. And if they are still failing by the 14th… let’s pull the plug on Astana," Jeffrey said on Monday.
On December 14, UN Special Representative for Syria Staffan de Mistura is expected to present his report to the UN Security Council.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has repeatedly stressed that there is no viable alternative to the Astana format on the Syrian settlement and criticized attempts to set a deadline for Syria’s constitutional committee to form, saying that it is much more important to have a "functional and mutually acceptable constitutional committee" than an "artificial deadline."
The next round of the Syrian settlement talks in the Astana format is set for late February 2019.
WATCH Damascus Swap Syrian Civilians for Militants Under Astana Talks Protocol
All comments
Show new comments (0)