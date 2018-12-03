Ex-FBI Director Comey Will Testify to Congress on Friday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former FBI Director James Comey has reached an agreement with the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee to testify behind closed doors this week, US media reported on Monday.

Comey's attorney David Kelley and a committee aide both told The Hill that Comey will testify on Friday, adding that a transcript of his testimony would be available to the public on Saturday.

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik US House Republicans Mull Subpoenaing Comey to Testify on Russia Probe - Reports

The Congressional Committee wants to ask Comey questions about his decision to exonerate Hillary Clinton of criminal liability for her use of a private email account and server while held the role of US secretary of state.

Comey testified before a Senate Committee shortly after US President Donald Trump fired him in 2017, but refused to appear before a House committee unless that hearing also took place in public because Comey did not want his comments leaked or distorted due to a lack of context.

