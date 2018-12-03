Ex-FBI Director Comey Will Testify to Congress on Friday

Comey's attorney David Kelley and a committee aide both told The Hill that Comey will testify on Friday, adding that a transcript of his testimony would be available to the public on Saturday.
Comey testified before a Senate Committee shortly after US President Donald Trump fired him in 2017, but refused to appear before a House committee unless that hearing also took place in public because Comey did not want his comments leaked or distorted due to a lack of context.
