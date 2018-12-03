Register
    Bernie Sanders. File photo

    One of the Front-Runners? Sanders Mulls 'Much Bigger' Presidential Campaign

    In 2016, then 75-year-old Sanders was defeated during his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination by Hillary Clinton, who in turn lost to Donald Trump in that year's presidential election. Earlier this year, Sanders slammed Trump as the "worst president in the history of the United States."

    The former campaign manager of US Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders has announced that the 77-year old is poised and ready to launch a more powerful 2020 presidential bid than his first one in 2016.

    Jeff Weaver was quoted by the AP as saying that "this time, he [Sanders] starts off as a front-runner, or one of the front-runners." 

    "It'll be a much bigger campaign if he runs again, in terms of the size of the operation," Weaver pointed out.

    For his part, Hollywood star John Cusack, who endorses the Vermont Senator, touted him as "the only real progressive candidate out there." Cusack made it plain that if Sanders runs again, he will "be on board."

    Sanders supporter and former New Hampshire state senator Burt Cohen in turn shared some people's concerns that Sanders is too old for a second presidential campaign.

    "There are other people picking up the flag and holding it high, and you know, it could be Bernie, but I think there are other people as well. It's not Bernie or bust. That's certainly not the case," Cohen said.

    Senator Bernie Sanders looks on after the Vermont delegation cast their votes during roll call on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 26, 2016
    © AFP 2018 /
    US Needs Diplomatic Strategy to Address North Korea Problem - Senator Sanders
    Cornel West, another high-profile Sanders supporter, praised the 77-old as "the most consistently progressive one out there," but claimed that none of the 2020 candidates "have as much baggage" as Hillary Clinton did in 2016.

    In late August, Sanders managed to hold the strongest advantage over US President Donald Trump with 44 percent support to 32 percent in a Politico/Morning Consult poll.

    Earlier, Sanders described Trump as the "worst president in the history of the United States, arguing that "[the US is] moving toward an authoritarian form of government, where you have a president who's a pathological liar."

