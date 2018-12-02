'Loneliness in Oral Office': Clinton Mocked Over George H.W. Bush's 1993 Letter

George Herbert Walker Bush's death at the age of 94 made international headlines on Friday. The 41st president continued to influence the US politics, in a way, even after his demise as Donald Trump cancelled a scheduled G20 presser out of respect to his late predecessor.

Tributes to ‘Bush Senior' have been pouring in online after his twenty-five-year-old kind-hearted note to Bill Clinton was circulated on the internet.

"Dear Bill," read the note then-outgoing President Bush left to new incumbent Bill Clinton in the Oval Office on January 20, 1993. "When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too."

"I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described," Bush continued in a somewhat heartfelt manner — an exchange hardly expected between two presidents in today's highly divisive political environment in the United States.

Somehow I can’t imagine Obama’s Letter being as meaningful. Prove me wrong — Timothy Reis (@reistjr) 2 декабря 2018 г.

trumps note to the next president will be a tweet… — Basil Valentine (@basilvalentin12) 1 декабря 2018 г.

"There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair," Bush 41 wrote, perhaps in anticipation of the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal, as some people have noticed.

"I'm not a very good one to give advice; but just don't let the critics discourage you or push you off course. You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well.

Your success now is our country's success. I am rooting hard for you."

During the explosive 2016 presidential campaign, the letter resurfaced through the efforts of Hillary Clinton, who posted it to remind that hostilities should not prevent the rivals from defending democracy.

Now that Donald Trump has set himself at odds with a significant part of voters with his fiery rhetoric, some point out that he could learn a thing from the late 41st president.

Class and character is something that can’t be bought. Our current President teaches us this everyday. — Ken Barton (@KenBart67775219) 1 декабря 2018 г.

Dear America, could we please return dignity and moral character to the office of the president.? We used to be like that. — C L Blackburn (@CLBlackburn1) 1 декабря 2018 г.