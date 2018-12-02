Register
18:19 GMT +302 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pres. Bill Clinton, left, gestures toward former Pres. George H. W. Bush after giving his inaugural speech on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 1993, Washington, Washington, D.C

    'Loneliness in Oral Office': Clinton Mocked Over George H.W. Bush's 1993 Letter

    © AP Photo / Ron Edmonds
    US
    Get short URL
    101

    George Herbert Walker Bush's death at the age of 94 made international headlines on Friday. The 41st president continued to influence the US politics, in a way, even after his demise as Donald Trump cancelled a scheduled G20 presser out of respect to his late predecessor.

    Tributes to ‘Bush Senior' have been pouring in online after his twenty-five-year-old kind-hearted note to Bill Clinton was circulated on the internet.

    "Dear Bill," read the note then-outgoing President Bush left to new incumbent Bill Clinton in the Oval Office on January 20, 1993. "When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too."

    "I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described," Bush continued in a somewhat heartfelt manner — an exchange hardly expected between two presidents in today's highly divisive political environment in the United States.

    "There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair," Bush 41 wrote, perhaps in anticipation of the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal, as some people have noticed.

    "I'm not a very good one to give advice; but just don't let the critics discourage you or push you off course. You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well.

    Your success now is our country's success. I am rooting hard for you."

    During the explosive 2016 presidential campaign, the letter resurfaced through the efforts of Hillary Clinton, who posted it to remind that hostilities should not prevent the rivals from defending democracy.

     

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    You may have noticed a letter that went viral on the internet this week. The letter is from George H.W. Bush’s presidential library. I hadn’t read it in a long time, until yesterday. It moved me to tears, just like it did all those years ago. It’s the letter that President Bush left in the Oval Office for my husband, back in January of 1993. They had just fought a fierce campaign. Bill won, President Bush lost. In a democracy, that’s how it goes. But when Bill walked into that office for the very first time as President, that note was waiting for him. It had some good advice about staying focused on what mattered, despite the critics. It wished him happiness. And it concluded with these words: “You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well. Your success is now our country’s success. And I am rooting hard for you. George.” That’s the America we love. That is what we cherish and expect.

    Публикация от Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton) 14 Июн 2016 в 4:25 PDT

     

    Now that Donald Trump has set himself at odds with a significant part of voters with his fiery rhetoric, some point out that he could learn a thing from the late 41st president.

    Related:

    Americans to Say Final Goodbyes to George H. W. Bush on Dec 5 - White House
    World Leaders Pay Last Tribute to George H. W. Bush
    Gorbachev Hails Role of Late George H. W. Bush in Cold War Termination - NGO
    Gulf War and New World Disorder: Did George H.W. Bush Pass His Biggest Test?
    Former US President George H.W. Bush Dead at Age 94
    Tags:
    Oval Office, sex scandal, letter, Monica Lewinsky, Hillary Clinton, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Real Atlantis: Life on a Sinking Indian Island
    The Real Atlantis: Life on a Sinking Indian Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse