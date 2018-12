Wanted! NYPD Looking for Couple Who Dropped Engagement Ring in City Grate

The New York City Police Department is looking for a man who dropped a ring into the city grate while proposing to his girlfriend. The message was posted on NYPD's Twitter account.

In addition to the video recording of the incident, the police also published a photo of the ring, specifying that it was "recovered" and cleaned of dirt.

Here’s a photo of the ring our officers recovered (and cleaned!) Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips if you know the happy couple so we can return it to them! pic.twitter.com/hzFXxuMVJW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

Now they are asking users to help them find the hapless bride and groom in order to return the jewellery.