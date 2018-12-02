Register
05:49 GMT +302 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump, Jr.

    NPR Falsely Accuses Trump Jr. of Lying, Issues Correction Without Apology

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The US National Public Radio (NPR) was forced to issue a correction on Friday after making false accusations that Donald Trump Jr. lied to the US Senate about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, contradicting the plea deal made by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

    The public radio network — sponsored in part with federal funding — used US President Donald Trump Jr.’s Senate testimony transcript from 2017 to report that the Trump Organization’s possible real estate deal in Russia “faded away” by the end of 2014.

    Trump Jr. denied the deal was discussed in 2016. “There was never a definitive end to it. It just died of deal fatigue,” he told the Senate.

    This answer, according to NPR, placed Trump Jr. in serious legal jeopardy, as Cohen said in a plea agreement with Special Counsel Robert Mueller earlier this week that work on the deal continued through June 2016, adding that the former told the president and his children about it.

    Critics claim that NPR rushed the story, overlooking Trump Jr’s answers after he had admitted that in late 2015 or 2016 — when then-candidate Trump was running for office —  the Trump Organization was pursuing a plan to develop a massive Trump Tower in Moscow.

    In this July 11, 2017, photo, Donald Trump Jr. is interviewed by host Sean Hannity on the Fox News Channel television program
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Trump Jr Likely Committed Crime by Lying About Meeting With Russians - Senator
    READ MORE: Fake News: Donald Jr.’s Photoshopped Screenshot of CNN Trump Ratings Debunked

    NPR issued a correction five hours after publishing the article on their website, admitting that they “mischaracterized” Trump Jr.'s answers. The publicly-funded network did not apologize for the error.

    “An earlier version of this report mischaracterized an answer Donald Trump Jr. gave to Senate investigators in 2017 about the prospective projects his family was negotiating with people in Moscow,” an NPR editor’s note read.

    NPR acknowledged that Trump Jr.’ s testimony, that the Moscow real estate deal fell apart in 2014, referred to a different set of negotiations and not that to which Trump family lawyer Cohen had been referring.

    Trump Jr. said that the outlet should not “just rush to publish anything thinking that it’s the got ya you so desperately want it to be,” and admitted that this is “as close as I’ll get to an apology.”

    Democratic lawmakers praised the NPR story even allowing for the mistake, including US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who has not deleted his tweets forwarding the allegations.

    In 2017 Trump Jr. was wrongly accused by CNN of holding a sneak peek at hacked information acquired by WikiLeaks. The network claimed it emailed Trump Jr. and the Trump campaign a week before WikiLeaks posted the information, although the network got the date wrong and sent the email a day later.

    Related:

    'I'm Off the Plantation:' WATCH Trump Jr. Interrupted at Black Leaders' Event
    Trump Jr. Explains What Is Behind POTUS' 'Horseface' Tweet Aimed at Porn Star
    Trump Jr. Retweets Post on Missing Saudi Journalist's Alleged Link to Terrorists
    Trump Jr. Panned for Using 10-Year-Old Photo of Deceased Cameraman to Shame CNN
    'Par for the Course:' Trump Jr. Fires Back at CNN's Host for 'Lying About Him'
    Fake News: Donald Jr.’s Photoshopped Screenshot of CNN Trump Ratings Debunked
    Tags:
    false accusations, Fake News, accusations, Trump Tower, NPR, Donald Trump Jr, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Real Atlantis: Life on a Sinking Indian Island
    The Real Atlantis: Life on a Sinking Indian Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse