Peeping Periscope: Cruising Couple Finds Spy Cam in Their Cabin - Report

While the Whites insisted that the camera was “warm to the touch” and operational, cruise line representatives claimed that the device wasn’t plugged in, adding that the matter was thoroughly investigated by shipboard security staff.

Chris and Dana White, a married couple from Florida who had embarked on a Caribbean Cruise, were shocked to discover a small camera hidden in their cabin, aimed squarely at their bed.

As the couple explained during an interview on the TV show Inside Edition this week, the incident occurred in October 2017 during their three-day cruise aboard the Carnival Fantasy.

"I said, 'Is that what I think it is?' And she looked at it and she became concerned. We were really flabbergasted that there's a camera in the room and it's plugged up and it's working," Chris said, as quoted by the newspaper.

His wife said that she immediately felt that their privacy was being invaded upon the discovery of the camera.

Carnival Cruise, however, insisted that the camera "was not connected to an electrical source and not capable of recording", though Chris claimed that the device was "warm to the touch" and would have been "working".

"A full investigation was conducted by a shipboard team in tandem with the company’s shore-side security personnel, who notified US law enforcement, including the FBI, US Customs and Border Protection, as per our standard procedures," the company said, adding that the camera was handed over to the FBI "for further inspection".