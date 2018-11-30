Manafort to Return to Court March 5 for Sentencing - Reports

The US District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Army Berman Jackson also set a deadline of December 7 for the Office of the Special Counsel to submit a report on its accusation that Manafort breached the terms of his plea agreement, according to CNBC.
In a court filing on Monday, Special Counsel Robert Mueller accused Manafort of breaching the terms of the plea agreement because he lied to both Mueller's office and the FBI on a "variety of subject matters."
READ MORE: As Guardian's Manafort-Assange Story Exposed as Fake, Ex-CIA Agent Blames Russia
Trump has denied colluding with Russian officials, saying the Mueller’s investigation is a witch hunt that has not produced evidence of collusion in nearly two years. Moscow, in its turn, has repeatedly denied colluding with the US president and meddling in the US political system, saying the allegations were invented to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.
