Manafort to Return to Court March 5 for Sentencing - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A federal judge has determined that former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort will return to court for sentencing on March 5, CNBC reported on Friday.

The US District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Army Berman Jackson also set a deadline of December 7 for the Office of the Special Counsel to submit a report on its accusation that Manafort breached the terms of his plea agreement, according to CNBC.

In a court filing on Monday, Special Counsel Robert Mueller accused Manafort of breaching the terms of the plea agreement because he lied to both Mueller's office and the FBI on a "variety of subject matters."

Manafort reached a plea agreement with Mueller’s team in September that stipulated cooperating with the FBI on the probe into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion and Russia's meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. In exchange, prosecutors would ask judges to limit Manafort’s prison sentence to no longer than ten years.

Trump has denied colluding with Russian officials, saying the Mueller’s investigation is a witch hunt that has not produced evidence of collusion in nearly two years. Moscow, in its turn, has repeatedly denied colluding with the US president and meddling in the US political system, saying the allegations were invented to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.