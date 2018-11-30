WATCH Jaw-Dropping Escape of Evacuees From Deadly California Camp Fire

At least 88 people were killed and 196 more remain missing after Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise, a northern California community of 27,000 people, in early November. The blaze became the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.

A bodycam video of a deadly wildfire hitting California's town of Paradise has been published on YouTube.

The footage was made by Butte County Deputy Aaron Parmley who came to Paradise on November 8 to help evacuate four nurses trying to escape the blaze-ridden town.

The video showed Parmley doing his best to guide disoriented survivors to safety in the almost zero visibility as houses and cars are seen being destroyed by the inferno.

At least 88 people were killed in the the Camp Fire which destroyed almost 14,000 homes and burned nearly 153,000 acres (62,000 hectares) of land, becoming the deadliest wildfire in California history.