Lost in Translation: Trump Upset Over Problem Speaking With Argentine President

The US President has had to deal with a communication problem during to his trip to Argentina, where the G-20 summit begins on November 30. The list of Trump’s pet peeves, including “crooked Hillary,” “witch hunt” and unfair trade practices, has been topped with synchronised translation.

Synchronised interpretation during a meeting with Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri has angered US President Donald Trump, who didn’t fail to bring his discontent up when both country leaders were standing up in front of journalists. The US President was even seen to drop the receiver onto the floor.

"I understood him better in his language than in my 'interpretation'," he said.

A Trump no le gustó nada la traducción simultánea y terminó tirando el dispositivo al suelo y quejándose: "Le entendí mejor en su idioma que en mi 'interpretación'" pic.twitter.com/HMdadxwMeR — TN — Todo Noticias (@todonoticias) 30 ноября 2018 г.

Donald Trump has held talks with the Argentinian president ahead of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, which marks the first time the event is being held in South America. It has kicked off with a working breakfast and will last through December 1.