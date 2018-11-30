Register
13:15 GMT +330 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her PDA upon her departure in a military C-17 plane from Malta bound for Tripoli, Libya, in this October 18, 2011, file photo

    FBI Raids Clinton Foundation Informant's Home Over 'Pay to Play' Docs – Reports

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Last week, outgoing House Republicans revealed that the prosecutor appointed to investigate the Clinton Foundation over alleged corruption schemes during her tenure as secretary of state would hold a hearing December 5 to update Congress on the status of the investigation.

    The FBI has raided the home of Dennis Nathan Cain, the whistleblower who turned in documents on the Clinton Foundation and Uranium One to the Justice Department's inspector general and Congressional intelligence committees, the Daily Caller has reported, citing Cain's lawyer Michael Socarras.

    "The Bureau raided my client to seize what he legally gave Congress about the Clinton Foundation and Uranium one," Socarras said, adding that he viewed the raid as an "outrageous disregard" of his client's protections under the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act.

    According to Socarras, 16 agents spent six hours looking through Cain's Union Bridge, Maryland house on November 19 despite the fact that he had handed over all the documents in his possession when they arrived. The FBI confirmed that it had "conducted court authorized law enforcement activity" in the Union Bridge area, but offered no further comment.

    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton pauses while speaking during the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Gala September 15, 2016 in Washington.
    © AFP 2018 / Brendan Smialowski
    What Clinton's Emailgate, 'Pay-to-Play' and Looming GE Crash Have in Common
    Citing one of the documents, the Daily Caller noted that law enforcement had failed to investigate possible criminal activity involving the Clinton Foundation over a deal involving Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom's purchase of Canadian uranium mining concern Uranium One while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state.

    The delivered documents also showed that then-FBI director and current Trump Russia probe chief Robert Mueller failed to investigate allegations of criminal misconduct pertaining to the Clinton Foundation over the Uranium One deal. Cain received access to the documents while working as an FBI contractor.

    Socarras told the Daily Caller that the raid was a violation of legal protections for whistleblowers, including the "means to report violations of law."

    Ex-Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed Attorney John Huber to investigate the Clinton Foundation, which has been accused of being entangled in multiple corruption schemes during Hillary Clinton's tenure as secretary of state, in March. The allegations include claims of criminal misconduct in the sale of Uranium One. In 2010, Clinton and the State Department were one of nine US agencies which signed off on the US-Russian uranium deal, although Mrs. Clinton has denied any personal involvement in the decision. Clinton's critics have accused her of a variety of 'pay to play' schemes involving kickbacks to the Clinton Foundation in exchange for her political support as secretary of state. Clinton served as secretary of state between 2009 and 2013.

    Related:

    Ex-Clinton Spokesman Slams Ivanka Trump Over Use of Private Email Server
    What Clinton's Emailgate, 'Pay-to-Play' and Looming GE Crash Have in Common
    Hillary Clinton Once Again Dodges 2020 Presidential Election Question
    Hillary Clinton Accuses Trump of Being 'Part of Cover-up' in Khashoggi's Killing
    Tags:
    search, raid, documents, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Department of State, Clinton Foundation, Robert Mueller, Hillary Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse