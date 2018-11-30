Register
03:56 GMT +330 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Fringe-right media activist Laura Loomer handcuffs herself to the front doors of Twitter's New York City headquarters in protest of her ban from the platform.

    Banned Fringe-Right Media Activist Handcuffs Herself to Twitter’s NYC HQ (VIDEO)

    © Dr. Jane Ruby
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Far-right media activist Laura Loomer handcuffed herself to the front doors of Twitter’s New York City headquarters on Thursday for roughly two and a half hours in protest of her ban from the company’s platform.

    Loomer, who is Jewish, once dated another alt-right media troll that goes by the name "Baked Alaska" even after he tweeted a picture of her in a gas chamber. She adorned her clothing with a yellow Star of David with the word "Jude" emblazoned on it as a hamfisted reference to the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust as she protested on Thursday.

    Loomer was banned from Twitter last week over a tweet in which she accused Somali immigrant and newly elected US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-FL) of being anti-Semitic and "pro-FGM," or female genital mutilation because she is a Muslim.

    Previously, Loomer warned of dire consequences of "censorship" on social media, writing, "Censorship by BIG TECH is very dangerous. It can be deadly, actually. Many people suffer from depression. Including myself. What do you think a clinically depressed person will do when BIG TECH takes away their speech outlet? Suicide," she tweeted weeks before her ban.

    On Thursday, Loomer and a group of people struggled with Twitter's security staff as they posted signs above the building's front doors depicting Loomer's tweets and as she handcuffed herself to the door handle.

    After locking in, Loomer said over a megaphone that said she was standing "in solidarity with the millions of conservatives around the world who have been silenced."

    She then referred to fellow Islamophobe Milo Yiannopoulos, fringe-right provocateur and Roger Stone acolyte Chuck Johnson, Stone himself and InfoWars' Alex Jones.

    "Twitter is upholding sharia when they ban me for tweeting facts about sharia law," she said.

    Police said Loomer could remain locked to the doors as long as she wanted because Twitter had declined to press charges against her. She promised she would stay "as long as it takes" to get her Twitter account back but wound up calling it quits after just a few hours.

    "You know, Twitter isn't the only thing for media," one officer told Loomer.

    Related:

    Conservative Laura Loomer Suspended From Twitter – Just in Time For US Midterms
    Censorship and the Current State of Social Discourse
    Divided Politics in an Age of Increasing Censorship
    Prominent Neocon Promises More Censorship of Social Media
    Corruption, Manipulation, Censorship: Google's Alternative 20th Birthday
    Twitter Accused of Censorship After Tagging Phrase 'Illegal Alien' as 'Hateful'
    Swedish Right-Wing Party Claims YouTube 'on Offensive' Amid Mass 'Censorship'
    Tags:
    protest, alt-right, social media censorship, Twitter, Twitter, Laura Loomer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse