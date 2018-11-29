Armed and Odorous? Florida Woman Pulls Knife on Man Who Objects to Her Farts

A Florida woman was arrested Sunday for pulling a knife on a man who commented on how she passed gas.

Some folks are just full of hot air. Others, though, are willing to back up their right to cut the cheese with force of arms. That's exactly what happened Sunday evening at the Dollar Store in Florida's Dania Beach.

The bargain store become the scene of a heated exchange after 37-year-old Shanetta Yvette Wilson threatened to "gut" a man behind her in line.

​According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Wilson drew a "lock back knife" on another customer, John Walker, after they got into an argument "in reference to the defendant farting loudly."

While far from silent, Wilson was definitely feared to be deadly. Walker, who was "in fear that he was going to be stabbed by the defendant," according to the affidavit, called the police, who booked Wilson on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to the Miami Herald. Her bail was set at $2,500, and she was taken to the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach.