Register
20:04 GMT +329 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump walks through the Colonnade to the Oval Office after returning to the White House in Washington

    Trump Cancels Meeting With Putin After Being Briefed on Kerch Strait Case

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    11127

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would make a final decision on whether to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Argentina after he receives a full report on the Kerch Strait incident.

    US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he decided to cancel a scheduled meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

    'Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved,' Trump said in a Twitter message.

    READ MORE: Kiev Claims Kerch Strait Provocation Meant to Show Capabilities of Its Vessels

    Trump’s announcement comes less than an hour after he claimed it was a 'very good time' to meet with Putin, but that he would make a decision after receiving a full report on the naval clash in the Black Sea.

    'I am getting a full report on the plane as to what happened [in Kerch Strait] with respect to that, and that will determine what I am going to be doing [regarding the meeting with Putin]', Trump told reporters at the White House as he prepared to depart for Buenos Aires.

    Several Ukrainian warships crossing Russia’s territorial waters and attempting to pass through the Kerch Strait
    © Photo : Crimea's FSB Press Service
    Washington Might Stand Behind Kiev's Provocation in Kerch Strait - Analysts
    The Kerch Strait incident took place on Sunday when three Ukrainian naval vessels, heading from the Black Sea to the Azov Sea, tried to pass through the strait without obtaining permission from Russia and thus illegally crossing the country's sea border. The vessels were seized by the Russian side and a total of 24 Ukrainian servicemen were detained.

    Putin said that the incident was a provocation on Kiev's part and was related to the low approval rating of Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko ahead of the nearing presidential election. Putin noted that two Ukrainian Security Service officers were among the crew and were effectively in charge of the operation.

    READ MORE: Some West States Possibly Knew of Kerch Strait Provocation in Advance — Moscow

    Following the incident, the Ukrainian authorities on Monday introduced 30 day-long martial law in certain regions of the country, which provides for temporary restrictions of constitutional rights and liberties, including the right to participate in elections.

    Related:

    Kiev Claims Kerch Strait Provocation Meant to Show Capabilities of Its Vessels
    Paris, Berlin Blocked New Sanctions on Russia Over Kerch as 'Premature' - Source
    Washington Might Stand Behind Kiev's Provocation in Kerch Strait - Analysts
    Ukraine to Ask Turkey to Close Bosphorus to Russian Ships Amid Kerch Strait Rift
    Tags:
    meeting, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Kerch Strait, United States, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse