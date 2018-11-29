Register
    Google CEO to Take Questions From US House Committee on Content Filtering

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Google chief executive Sundar Pichai will make an appearance in the US Congress next week to testify on the digital giant’s content filtering practices.

    The hearing is scheduled for December 5, according to a statement released by the US House Judiciary Committee.

    'The hearing will examine potential bias and the need for greater transparency regarding the filtering practices of tech giant Google', the press release reads.

    House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy was quoted as citing recent reports that suggest 'Google might not be wielding its vast power impartially'.

    The Republican-run committee will look into whether the tech firm is biased against conservative opinions and wrongfully complies with China’s online censorship requirements.

    Google is reported to be working on a search engine for China, called Dragonfly, which blocks access to websites blacklisted by the Chinese government.

