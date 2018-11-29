Trump's Private Plane Clipped by Corporate Jet at LaGuardia Airport

US President Donald Trump’s private plane has been involved in a fender bender with a Bombardier Global Express jet at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, AP reported.
Three crew members were on board the Bombardier Global Express corporate jet, none of them was injured in the incident.
Meanwhile, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reported that the incident had had no effect on the airport's operations. The nature of the damage to the aircraft has not been specified.
