Trump's Private Plane Clipped by Corporate Jet at LaGuardia Airport

A corporate jet has clipped the wing of a parked Boeing 757 that US President Donald Trump used during the election campaign, according to the Associated Press.

US President Donald Trump’s private plane has been involved in a fender bender with a Bombardier Global Express jet at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, AP reported.

Three crew members were on board the Bombardier Global Express corporate jet, none of them was injured in the incident.

READ MORE: Melania Trump's Plane Swiftly Returns to Airport After Smoke Appears (PHOTO)

The Trump Organisation, in turn, has confirmed the incident, adding that the plane was parked and not in use at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reported that the incident had had no effect on the airport's operations. The nature of the damage to the aircraft has not been specified.