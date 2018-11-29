Russian Man Dies at US Hospital After Detention in Migrant Centre - Embassy

M.D. Amar, a Russian man who spent almost a year at the Northwest Detention Centre for unauthorised migrants after trying to illegally enter the United States has died.
'According to the American authorities, the Russian man died on 24 November at the St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington. Currently, the embassy is investigating the circumstances and causes of the death of M.D. Amar. His relatives living in Russia have been informed about the death of the citizen', the embassy said in a statement.
American media have reported that Amar spent almost a year at the centre for illegal immigrants. While waiting for deportation, the Russian man went on a hunger strike and also tried to commit suicide.
