US Teacher Calls Student 'A**hole' for Wearing MAGA Hat, Evacuates Class (VIDEO)

Wearing a hat with Donald Trump’s campaign trail slogan may get one in trouble as a US high schooler learned first-hand.

In a video posted on YouTube, a high school student is being called an a**hole by his teacher for refusing to take off his ‘Make America Great Again’ hat in class, The Daily Caller reported.

‘I can’t sit here and learn?’ the student reportedly said, just to be told that he could but if only he removed the hat because, according school rules, students are not allowed to wear hats in the classroom.

After the young man refused to obey in defence of free speech, the teacher evacuated the entire class.

