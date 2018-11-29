Stormy Daniels: Lawyer Avenatti Sued Trump for Defamation ‘Against My Wishes’

The adult film star, who claims she had an affair with US President Donald Trump in 2006, said that her attorney Michael Avenatti filed a defamation suit against Trump without her permission.

In a statement made to The Daily Beast on Wednesday, Daniels said an April lawsuit against the president, claiming that Trump defamed Daniels by tweeting that she was involved in a "con job" earlier this year, was filed by Avenatti on her behalf against her wishes, the Hill reported.

“Michael has not treated me with the respect and deference an attorney should show to a client. He has spoken on my behalf without my approval. He filed a defamation case against Donald Trump against my wishes. He repeatedly refused to tell me how my legal defence fund was being spent,” she wrote.

She also said that Avenatti started a crowdfunding campaign for her legal case without her permission to use her name or face, saying she learned about the fund through Twitter.

“I don’t want to hurt Michael, but it’s time to set the record straight. The truth has always been my greatest ally,” Daniels concluded, noting that she had not yet made any decisions about her legal representation going forward.

Avenatti, who was arrested earlier in November on a possible felony domestic violence charge, which was later downgraded to consideration for a misdemeanour charge, replied in a statement that he has “always been Stormy’s biggest champion.”

“I have personally sacrificed an enormous amount of money, time and energy toward assisting her because I believe in her. I have always been an open book with Stormy as to all aspects of her cases, and she knows that,” Avenatti wrote in an email, noting that “you need only look back at her numerous prior interviews where she states we talk and communicate multiple times every day about her cases.”

“The retention agreement Stormy signed back in February provided that she would pay me $100.00 and that any and all other monies raised via a legal fund would go toward my legal fees and costs,” he added, saying that nearly all of the money had gone toward Daniels’ security expenses. He also said that the latest crowdfunding campaign round was “a refresh of the prior campaign" to pay for Daniels' security and legal expenses.

Avenatti had previously said he was considering running for president in 2020 as a Democrat and announced a litany of policy positions he supports.