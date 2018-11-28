Mnuchin Blames Hack for Re-Tweet Slamming General Motors

On Monday, General Motors announced plans regarding the future of the company which includes letting go of at least 15% of its workers. The move has been harshly criticized by US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to cut all subsidies given to the company.

Steven Mnuchin, the US treasury secretary, argued that someone had gained access to his Twitter account and retweeted a critical post in which General Motors was lambasted for its recent corporate policy decisions. The retweet was later deleted, as it had allegedly been made without the consent of the treasury secretary.

A retweet was posted last night on @stevenmnuchin1 by someone other than the Secretary or an individual with authorized access to his account. As such, the retweet is being deleted. — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) 28 ноября 2018 г.

The original post was posted on a pro-Trump Twitter account entitled ‘The Trump Train', where its author called on GM to give the subsidies that the company has received from the US back.

If GM doesn't want to keep their jobs in the United States, they should pay back the $11.2 billion bailout that was funded by the American taxpayer. — The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) 28 ноября 2018 г.

Earlier, General Motors announced plans to transform 'the global enterprise to advance the company's vision of Zero Crashes, Zero Emissions, Zero Congestion', which entails limiting the company's costs by shutting down 5 plants during the course of 2019, in addition to the previously announced closure of a plant in Korea.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the move 'disappointing', as one of the plants set to be shut down is located in Canada.