Trump: Auto Tariffs 'Being Studied' as General Motors Shuts Down Assembly Plants

Addressing General Motors’ realignment plan, President Donald Trump stated Wednesday that the government was studying possible car tariffs. He also blamed many countries that had been importing trucks in the US of taking advantage on Washington for decades.
The reason that the small truck business in the U.S. is such a go to favorite is that, for many years, Tariffs of 25% have been put on small trucks coming into our country. It is called the “chicken tax.” If we did that with cars coming in, many more cars would be built here…..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 ноября 2018 г.
…..and G.M. would not be closing their plants in Ohio, Michigan & Maryland. Get smart Congress. Also, the countries that send us cars have taken advantage of the U.S. for decades. The President has great power on this issue — Because of the G.M. event, it is being studied now!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 ноября 2018 г.
